Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Drafting Tour players and prospects

The NFL Draft is loaded with talent and this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav is loaded with ... topics, picks and prospects.
Senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Tiger Woods' latest surgery and what it means for his future. They also weigh in on if we might see the likes of Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
And with the NFL Draft this week, the guys select their top 20 Tour players based on how they might fare over the next five years.
For a bonus, they pick their top five prospects for the future.
(with timecoded highlights):
- (0:00) Intro
- (0:59) What Tiger Woods' surgery means for his future
- (8:45) Will we see LIV players in the Ryder Cup?
- (22:29) NF ... er ... Golf Channel Draft, Mock 1.0: Drafting 20 Tour players over next 5 years
- (56:01) Drafting the top 10 prospects for the future
- (1:05:27) What’s on the grill?