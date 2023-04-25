Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Drafting Tour players and prospects

The NFL Draft is loaded with talent and this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav is loaded with ... topics, picks and prospects.

Senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Tiger Woods' latest surgery and what it means for his future. They also weigh in on if we might see the likes of Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

And with the NFL Draft this week, the guys select their top 20 Tour players based on how they might fare over the next five years.

Who would be the No. 1 pick in a PGA Tour draft?

For a bonus, they pick their top five prospects for the future.

Check out the video above or listen to the podcast below (with timecoded highlights):