Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy in different places ahead of PGA

Golf Channel senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on site at Oak Hill for this week's PGA Championship.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav they dive into the disparity between the Tuesday press conferences of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. They highlight the differences in demeanor, responses and, even more so, what each player has had to deal with over the last 12 months.

Does how a player sound and look ahead of a major determine how he'll fare once play starts?

They also offer up thoughts on this year's venue, react to the PGA of America's answers to questions about the golf ball and LIV players in its field, and relay their favorites for the second major of the season.

Listen to the podcast above and check out the highlighted timecodes below: