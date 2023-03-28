Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Passionate Match Play debate; excitement grows for Masters

Rex Hoggard will not miss the WGC-Match Play. Not at all. Not in the slightest. Ryan Lavner? He will, at least a little.

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the two senior writers get into a passionate debate on whether or not the PGA Tour should have eliminated the event. The passion mostly exists on Hoggard's side as he explains why he's glad he's covered his final Match Play. Lavner, meanwhile, weighs both the pros and cons of the now extinct tournament.

The two also discuss the Tour's eligibility requirements for 2024 and what stands out from the Tour's Monday memo.

It's also Augusta time, with the Augusta National Women's Amateur this week and the Masters next week. Lavner will be on site for the women's finale while Rex will be in Orlando to see how LIV players are faring in their final prep event.

Listen to the podcast above and check out the timecoded highlights below: