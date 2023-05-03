×

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Reviewing the LACC-Pebble Beach double

Getty Images

The boondoggle to end all boondoggles for Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner as the two played both U.S. Open sites as part of the USGA's media days.

First, it was Los Angeles Country Club, which will host the men's U.S. Open. Then, it was Pebble Beach Golf Links, which is the site of the U.S. Women's Open.

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers discuss what it was like playing both venues and how they feel the best players in the world will fare when they compete for their respective championships.

A low-scoring men's U.S. Open? The greatest-ever U.S. Women's Open? Perhaps, yes, to both.

They also weigh in on Rory McIlroy's return to golf and the news of Tiger Woods' caddie, Joe LaCava, moving forward. Listen above.

