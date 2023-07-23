The men's major season ended with Brian Harman dominating The Open Championship. In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner wrap up the 151st edition at Royal Liverpool.

How impressive was this win and how big of an upset was it? And what does this mean for the 36-year-old? Rex and Lav weigh in.

They also discuss Hoylake's Harman jeers and where this major ranks on the list of those they have covered.

Now, with the four men's majors in the books, what lasting memories stand out? Rex and Lav talk about the highs and lows, from April through July.

And they hand out grades. What did Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and other earn? Listen above to find out.