Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Tiger's return and the future of designated events

Tiger Woods is in Southern California for the Genesis Invitational and so, too, is Ryan Lavner.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Lavner and fellow senior writer Rex Hoggard discuss Woods' return to competition, expectations for his week and his road to Augusta National.

They also weigh in on what designated-event field sizes might look like in the future and if there is a difference between what is good for the Tour and what is good for the membership.

And, sadly, Hoggard forgets what Feb. 14 is and pays the price.

Check out the podcast above, with the timecoded highlights below: