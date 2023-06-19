Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What lies ahead for Clark, McIlroy and Fowler?

The 123rd U.S. Open has wrapped and Wyndham Clark was the last man standing. In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Laver dig into all the storylines.

They start by dissecting how Clark won and what hold for his future. They then turn their attention to Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler. It was another bitter defeat for McIlroy and a disappointing finish for Fowler, but Rex and Lav say both have reason for optimism.

And they also weigh in on the site. Los Angeles Country Club received plenty of praise and criticism. Their thoughts?

Check out the podcast about and the highlighted bullet points below: