Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What lies ahead for Clark, McIlroy and Fowler?

The 123rd U.S. Open has wrapped and Wyndham Clark was the last man standing. In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Laver dig into all the storylines.
They start by dissecting how Clark won and what hold for his future. They then turn their attention to Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler. It was another bitter defeat for McIlroy and a disappointing finish for Fowler, but Rex and Lav say both have reason for optimism.
And they also weigh in on the site. Los Angeles Country Club received plenty of praise and criticism. Their thoughts?
Check out the podcast about and the highlighted bullet points below:
- (0:00) Opening thoughts on Sunday at LACC ( and a missed redeye flight)
- (1:49) Wyndham Clark wins the U.S. Open; how did he do it?
- (7:27) The a one-off for Clark or the start of something big?
- (14:10) Another near miss for McIlroy; how does this compare?
- (24:30) Thoughts on LACC venue and the sparse crowds
- (33:24) Despite Sunday, a huge week for Fowler
- (40:38) Final thought from the 123rd U.S. Open