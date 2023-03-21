Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Who wins Match Play? Concern for Spieth?

Rex Hoggard is in Austin, Texas, for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the final edition of both the Match Play and the World Golf Championship events.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Hoggard and fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner recall Match Play memories and size up this week's contest.

They also discuss what they believe the PGA Tour will do if there is a ball rollback and if there should be concern or optimism regarding Jordan Spieth with the Masters on the horizon.

Also, more LIV drama. Listen to the podcast above and check out the timecoded highlights below: