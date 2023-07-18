×

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Will Rory McIlroy meet the moment?

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy is again the favorite to win The Open Championship, but can he finally break his nine-year drought?

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers are at Royal Liverpool and discuss McIlroy's chances, as well as his skipping another pre-major press conference.

They also weigh in on Jon Rahm's thoughts related to PGA Tour leadership and assess this week's major venue in England.

As for who wins and contends this week, Rex and Lav have thoughts. Listen to the podcast above.

