Golf Channel Presents Immersive Programming Experience to Celebrate The Masters

GOLF Channel announced its plans for The Masters, featuring an immersive programming experience to celebrate one of sports’ most special weeks and the indelible moments that have transpired through the years at Augusta National Golf Club. Kicking off this weekend with encore airings of the 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC) and 2019 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals (Sunday, 8 a.m. ET, GOLF Channel), coverage will continue all next week on GOLF Channel, chronicling the timeless narratives that cemented the careers of revered Masters champions.

MASTERS WEEK PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS ON GOLF CHANNEL:

Celebrating The Masters Airing Throughout The Week

Premiering at 8 p.m. ET on both Monday and Tuesday, Celebrating The Masters reflects on what makes The Masters so special through a collection of past critically-acclaimed GOLF Films Shorts produced for Golf Central Live From The Masters. Additionally, Celebrating The Masters will complement the encore final round Masters telecasts airing on ESPN and CBS from Wednesday through Saturday with corresponding Masters champion-winning press conferences.

Celebrating The Masters, Monday, 8 p.m. ET – GOLF Films Shorts include:

A look at Augusta National’s par-4 18th hole, and its long list of unforgettable moments

Trying to put a price on Tiger Woods’ putter that’s been in the bag for 14 major titles

Rory McIlroy’s pursuit of the career grand slam at The Masters

Reflecting on the 1979 Masters, and Ed Sneed’s moment of heartbreak

Shane Caldwell’s emotional meeting with Tiger Woods at The Masters

The Masters’ green jacket: sports’ most unique prize

A stroll down Magnolia Lane through the eyes of Masters participants

Celebrating The Masters, Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET – GOLF Films Shorts include:

The forgotten details of what made the 1975 Masters so magnificent

The underrated story of sportsmanship from Bob Goalby’s victory at the 1968 Masters

An examination of the historical significance of Augusta National’s “Crow’s Nest”

Bryson DeChambeau’s encounter with fate and good fortune

The immense impact of Tiger Woods’ first Masters win in 1997

An improbable comeback: reflections of Woods’ fifth Masters title in 2019

Celebrating The Masters Wednesday-Saturday: Corresponding final round press conferences, following ESPN/CBS encore tournament broadcasts:

Wednesday, April 8 Celebrating The Masters: 1986 – Jack Nicklaus (6:15 p.m. ET, following encore telecast on ESPN) Thursday, April 9 Celebrating The Masters: 2012 – Bubba Watson (7:30 p.m. ET, following encore telecast on ESPN) Celebrating The Masters: 1997 – Tiger Woods (11 p.m. ET, following encore telecast on ESPN) Friday, April 10 Celebrating The Masters: 2013 – Adam Scott (6 p.m. ET, following encore telecast on ESPN) Celebrating The Masters: 2005 – Tiger Woods (11:15 p.m. ET, following encore telecast on ESPN) Saturday, April 11 Celebrating The Masters: 2004 – Phil Mickelson (6 p.m. ET, following encore broadcast on CBS)

Golf Central Live From The Masters Relives Tiger Woods’ Improbable 2019 Victory

Next Saturday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air its signature Golf Central Live From The Masters wraparound news show to relive Tiger Woods’ improbable 2019 Masters victory. Coverage will begin with an encore airing of Golf Central Live From The Masters recapping the 2019 third round on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET). Last year’s Golf Central Live From The Masters final round pre-game show will re-air at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday leading into final round encore coverage on CBS, and at 6 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will air an encore of Golf Central Live From The Masters post-round show that aired following Woods’ historic victory last April.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals This Weekend

Airing Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC will be the encore broadcast of last year’s inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. A monumental day in golf and the overall sports landscape, Jennifer Kupcho captured the first edition of the event while battling Maria Fassi in the final pairing. GOLF Channel also will air the final day Saturday at 9 p.m. ET and again on Monday at 11 a.m. ET.

GOLF Channel also will televise both the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals from Augusta National Golf Club. The 2018 competition will air at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, while the 2019 National Finals will air Sunday at 8 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. During the 8 a.m. ET re-air of the 2019 National Finals, GOLF Channel will celebrate the 2020 National Finalists with several dedicated features that will post on the network’s social media handles (@GolfChannel on Twitter and Facebook). The 2020 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals is rescheduled for Sunday, April 4, 2021. All participants scheduled to compete in the 2020 event will compete in 2021.

Additionally next week, GOLF Channel will televise each of the past five editions of the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, beginning at 7 a.m. ET Tuesday-Saturday (2015 – Tuesday; 2016 – Wednesday; 2017 – Thursday; 2018 – Friday; 2019 – Saturday).

Masters Highlights and GOLF Films Airing All Week on GOLF Channel

Kicking off with Arnold Palmer on Monday, GOLF Channel will air several hours of Masters highlights throughout the week, in addition to its GOLF Films featuring Masters champions, including Arnie, Jack and Hogan. Masters highlights will feature a list of champions that include: Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Nick Faldo, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Billy Casper, Larry Mize, Seve Ballesteros, and Bob Goalby.

Feherty Celebrates The Masters with Archive of Episodes Featuring Masters Champions

Emmy-nominated GOLF Channel original series Feherty will commemorate Masters week by airing a collection of episodes from the series’ archive featuring Masters champions. Airing Wednesday-Friday on GOLF Channel, episodes will feature Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Raymond Floyd, Bernhard Langer, Ben Crenshaw, Phil Mickelson, Mark O’Meara, Fuzzy Zoeller, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson and Jackie Burke Jr.

Full episodes of Feherty are available on GOLFPASS, featuring a vast library of premium entertainment, original series and instructional videos for free through a complimentary two-month trial of the newly launched GOLFPASS Video membership.