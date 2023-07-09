Golf Channel will report from and live stream Tuesday's Senate hearing with PGA Tour officials

Golf Channel will have on-site and full-day coverage as a pair of PGA Tour representatives meet in Washington, D.C., before the U.S. Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on Tuesday.

The hearing is officially known as “The PGA Tour-LIV Deal: Implications for the future of golf and Saudi Arabia’s influence in the United States.” Ron Price, the PGA Tour’s chief operating officer who has been co-running the day-to-day operations in Commissioner Jay Monahan’s absence, and Jimmy Dunne, a Tour policy board member, will be on hand to answer committee questions.

Dunne helped broker a framework agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, announced June 6, which ended all litigation between the two and established a for-profit partnership, which also included the DP World Tour, known as NewCo.

Golf Channel will begin coverage with “Golf Central” at 9 a.m. ET and will live stream the Senate hearing.

George Savaricas will host the in-studio show with legal expert Jodi Balsam and reporters Jaime Diaz and Eamon Lynch contributing. Rich Lerner will be reporting on site at the Capitol and Rex Hoggard will be reporting from Scotland, site of the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) called the hearing and requested Monahan, PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to attend the hearing.

Monahan has been on leave because of a “medical situation” and is set to return to duties on July 17. Al-Rumayyan and Norman declined because of scheduling conflicts.