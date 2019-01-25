The PGA Merchandise Show never fails to have some awesome, must-have products for both on and off the golf course. Here are our favorite things from this year’s event:

Equipment:

Callaway Epic Flash driver:

Callaway is going faster and farther with its new Epic Flash driver, delivering more ball speed than any driver its ever made. The driver comes in two models, the Epic Flash and the Epic Flash Sub Zero.

Already being played on tour, the Epic Flash is available for pre-order and goes on sale Feb. 1, 2019 and will retail for $529.

Bridgestone e12 ball:

Bridgestone is rolling out its e12 soft and e12 speed golf balls in March, with the average golfer in mind. Bridgestone’s golf balls have gained popularity since Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau started using the Tour B Series, but this new golf ball is at the mid-price point.

The Bridgestone e12 balls will be available on Feb. 15, 2019 and retail for $29.99 per dozen.

Bushnell Pro XE:

The new Bushnell Pro XE rangefinder is a must-have that is loaded with features. What makes it different? This new rangefinder now measures altitude and temperature (on top of slope), to factor into the compensated distance you would see at the bottom of the screen. Not only does it give you the most accurate distances ever with seven-time magnification, able to hit a flag at 500 yards, but it’s also waterproof and has a built in super-strong magnet so it can attach to your golf cart for easy access.

The Bushnell Pro XE will be available at the end of March 2019 and will retail for $549. It is not yet on Bushnell Golf’s website but will be available at your local golf retailer.

Jones Golf Bags:

There are plenty of golf bags on the market, but this brand caught our eye because of its simplistic, yet functional style. Jones has released its Utility Trooper bag for 2019, which only weighs five pounds, has eight pockets and obviously looks cool. Jones also has a Range Shag bag which is insulated and can either hold golf balls or beer for your Saturday practice session.

Seamus headcovers:

Seamus Golf makes fine wool headcovers, pouches and tools for the purist golfer, but the headcovers need not be overlooked. Made in the Pacific Northwest and from 100 percent wool, with these headcovers, your bag is sure to be the coolest in the group.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X putters:

Titleist’s putter brand, Scotty Cameron, does it again. This time, with the Phantom X mallet putter line. The putter comes in many designs: Phantom 5, 6, 7, 8 and 12, but the model they’re most excited about is the Phantom 12. This is Scotty Cameron’s most technically advanced putter to date, not to mention, our favorite looking line, with matte black, silver and pops of neon. Unique alignment cues and a mid-bent shaft means you’re sure to sink more and do it in style.

The Phantom X putters will be available in April 2019 and will retail for $429.

Training aids:

SelfieGOLF:

We’ve all wanted to record our golf swing but can’t because we’re grinding away on the range alone. Have no fear, SelfieGOLF is here! This innovative item allows you to place your phone in its clip system, attach it to an alignment stick that’s stuck into the ground, and voilà – a perfectly recorded golf swing, and you didn’t even have to ask the guy down the range to do it for you.

The clip system and alignment stick are available now and retail for $46.90 but are currently on sale for $39.95 and can be ordered on SelfieGOLF’s website.

Blast:

Blast is a training aid that’s taking swing statistics to a new level. Simply stick the Blast sensor into the end of the grip of any club, and it captures and analyzes swing or stroke metrics. Blast can tell you things like your tempo, face angle and even time of your stroke.

The Blast Golf retails for $149.99 and is available now on Blast’s website. They also offer swing metric technology for other sports, such as baseball.

Fashion and accessories:

Donald Ross Sport:

The Donald Ross Sport collection proves that style doesn’t have to be compromised on the golf course. This new collection offers a trimmer silhouette, added stretch and distinctive style that sets it apart from the original Donald Ross line. Not to mention, the line comes in fabulous patterns and colors.

Currently, Donald Ross Sport is only available through green-grass facilities, and it does not have direct to consumer distribution yet, but be on the lookout.

Tory Sport:

Tory Burch launched a Sport line in 2015 and has no signs of slowing down. Tory Sport includes items for many activities, like running, tennis, and of course, golf. The brand is performance activewear that celebrates the elegance of sport and is designed to be worn seamlessly between the course and the clubhouse.

Bonus: The brand also supports the Tory Burch foundation, which advances women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship in the United States by providing access to capital, education programs and digital resources.

The Tory Sport line is available now.

Jack Grace USA:

These golf shoes are a staple you must have in your wardrobe. Jack Grace USA makes saddle golf shoes with unique swappable saddles. Buy one shoe and a bunch of saddles and you can match your golf shoes to every outfit you own, allowing you to express your individual style in multiple ways. The shoe is great, too. The shoe is made with premium, waterproof leather and a rubber sole, combining function, comfort and style. The saddles come in solid colors, patterns, and even a flag series to sport your home state.

The Jack Grace shoe is available now. The shoe starts at $160 and separate classic saddles start at $30.

Crab & Cleek:

This brand is “tradition with a twist,” taking an iconic canvas tote and home goods and making them even more special. Our favorite collection from Crab & Cleek is the Flagstick collection, in which each product is made from the same materials as authentic pin flags and replicates the look and feel of a real flag. The collection features shoe bags, dopp kits, wine bags and even purses that are sure to be the talk of your next country club social.

Crab & Cleek products are available now.

Lifestyle:

SIC Cups:

This tumbler, water bottle and wine glass brand won a Top Buyers Choice Award at the PGA Merchandise Show this year, and it’s clear why. The coolest product from this brand are the hammered collection cups that look (and feel) just like a golf ball – dimples and all. SIC stands for “Seriously Ice Cold” and is sure to keep your cocktail ice cold, or your coffee piping hot all day long.

SIC Cups are available now and can be personalized with your company’s logo.

SKIN Sunscreen:

This brand has a commitment to preventing skin cancer of every type, and SKIN Sunscreen is our favorite oxybenzone-free lotion formula on the market. The sunscreen is SPF30+ and has a highly concentrated non-greasy formula that will not run or burn your eyes. Designed for golfers, by golfers, Skin aims to deliver superior UVA/UVB protection even after hours of sweating. It’s even dermatologist recommended!

SKIN Sunscreen is available now.

Creative Covers headcovers:

Another headcover, yes, but this one is packed with power – literally. Creative Covers for Golf’s Power Performance head cover has a built-in phone charger, for when all your music playing on the course drains your phone battery. Talk about a must-have!

The Power Performance headcover is coming soon, so be on the lookout!

