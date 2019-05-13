Golf Digest acquired by Discovery, Inc.

Discovery, Inc., has agreed to purchase Golf Digest from Conde Nast, which has owned the publication since 2001.

The sale marks the third change in ownership in the history of the magazine, which was founded in 1950. Last year Discovery secured the purchase of GolfTV, a live and on-demand video service available outside the U.S.

"Golf Digest is a world-class brand that has become the go-to authority for millions of golf enthusiasts, professional players and global advertisers," said Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav. "We are excited to deepen the opportunity to bring these amazing players and all of their terrific play to more people on more devices in every market in the world."

While deal terms were not disclosed, the New York Post reported that the sale price was $30 million. Conde Nast originally announced that Golf Digest was up for sale last summer. Jerry Tarde, who has been the top editor at Golf Digest since 1984, will remain in that position following the acquisition.