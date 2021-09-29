Golf's first-ever all-female broadcast team to work ShopRite LPGA Classic

The ShopRite LPGA Classic will feature the first-ever all-female golf broadcast team in U.S. television history.

NBC Sports and Golf Channel host Cara Banks will handle play-by-play duties, alongside analysts Judy Rankin and Paige Mackenzie. Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill will be the on-course reporters.

Beth Hutter, who has produced LPGA coverage for more than 15 years and has broken several gender boundaries in golf television, will produce the tournament coverage.

The event is scheduled Friday-Sunday, Oct. 1-3, at the Bay Course at Seaview in Galloway, New Jersey. The 54-hole event will air exclusively on Golf Channel from 1-4 p.m. ET each day.