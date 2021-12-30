Grace Summerhays enrolling early at Arizona State

USC’s Amari Avery won’t be the only early enrollee in women’s college golf this spring. According to Golf Digest, Grace Summerhays, the daughter of PGA Tour instructor Boyd Summerhays, will join the Arizona State roster in January after recently graduating from high school a semester ahead of schedule.

“Playing for a coach, playing to represent your team, your school – I’m excited for those new challenges,” Summerhays told Golf Digest.

The 17-year-old Summerhays, who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, and whose older brother, Preston, is currently a freshman for the Sun Devils men’s team, was one of four Class of 2022 signees for Arizona State head coach Missy Farr-Kaye last November. Ranked No. 646 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Summerhays will be joined by incoming freshmen Paula Schulz-Hanssen (18), Beth Coulter (129) and Patience Rhodes (377) this fall.

Summerhays figures to provide depth to a Sun Devils roster that lost first-team All-American Linn Grant to the pros last fall, a departure that left Arizona State with just six players. The Sun Devils finished the fall ranked 20th by Golfstat with freshman Calynne Rosholt ranked 27th to lead four ASU players inside Golfstat's top 250 individuals.

In addition to her Utah Women’s State Amateur victory at age 16, Summerhays boasts four top-10 finishes in AJGA invitationals the past two years.

“She told me, ‘I really don’t want to play junior golf for six more months, I’m ready. Let’s do it,’” Farr-Kaye told Golf Digest. “A year ago, I wondered if this was the right thing for her, but I think everything’s really fallen into place organically. She’s ready to go.”