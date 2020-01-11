McDowell makes seven consecutive 3s in Saturday 67 at Sony

Getty Images

Graeme McDowell wrote down just one number for seven consecutive holes on Saturday.

McDowell, who started his third round on Waialae Country Club's back nine, went 3-3-3-3-3-3-3 on Nos. 16-4, playing the seven-hole stretch in 6 under par, with four birdies, two pars, and an eagle. 

mcdowell_scorecard_sony20.jpg

Seven straight threes are a PGA Tour career best for the Ulsterman.

Unfortunately, he bookended his stellar stretch with a trio bogeys for to erase half his hard work.

McDowell, who is making just his second start at the Sony after a missed cut back in 2016, finished the round 3 under for the day and the week.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Randall's Rant: The Unofficial World Golf Personality Ranking top 10

BY Randall Mell  — 

Inspired by Eddie Pepperell's Tin Cup weekend in Turkey, here's Randall Mell's top 10 list of the most colorful pros on tour.
News & Opinion

Lowry's win brings Northern Ireland together

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The Open at Royal Portrush won’t be the final solution for peace in Northern Ireland, but it was a week when the world viewed the country as united behind Shane Lowry's breakthrough major victory.
Golf Central

G-Mac hears 'whispers' of quick Portrush return

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Despite a driving rain on Sunday 77, Graeme McDowell wasted no time starting the call for The Open’s return to Royal Portrush.