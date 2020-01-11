Graeme McDowell wrote down just one number for seven consecutive holes on Saturday.

McDowell, who started his third round on Waialae Country Club's back nine, went 3-3-3-3-3-3-3 on Nos. 16-4, playing the seven-hole stretch in 6 under par, with four birdies, two pars, and an eagle.

Seven straight threes are a PGA Tour career best for the Ulsterman.

Unfortunately, he bookended his stellar stretch with a trio bogeys for to erase half his hard work.

McDowell, who is making just his second start at the Sony after a missed cut back in 2016, finished the round 3 under for the day and the week.