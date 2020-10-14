Grayhawk Golf Club awarded 2023 NCAA Championships to go with '21, '22 events

Grayhawk Golf Club might have lost its chance at hosting the 2020 NCAA Division I Golf Championships, which were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Scottsdale, Arizona, club will still host three straight national championships.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that Grayhawk will not only host the 2021 and '22 championships but also the 2023 championships.

Also announced was Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California, being chosen as the host for the following three championship, from 2024 to '26. Texas will serve as the host school.

The dates for the 2021 championships will be May 21-26 for the women and May 28-June 2 for the men. The dates for 2022 are May 20-25 for the women and May 27-June 1 for the men.