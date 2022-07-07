Grayson Murray won the 2017 Barbasol Championship, but five years later at the same tournament, things went much differently.

Murray, who started Round 1 on Keene Trace Golf Club's back nine, made the turn at 5 under, just three shots off the lead. However, the 28-year-old's tee shot on No. 1 went out of bounds and he re-teed en route to a double-bogey 6. After three straight pars, he bogeyed No. 5 and then followed that with another double.

Still at even par through 15 holes, Murray's tee shot on the par-4 seventh sliced onto the eighth hole's fairway. Instead of trying to gut out another hole, he decided that would be all for him this week in Kentucky.

Full-field scores from the Barbasol Championship

Murray withdrew due to a lower back injury, according to tournament officials.

Last July, Murray stepped away from the sport to treat mental health issues. He returned in February and has made seven Tour starts, recording four missed cuts along with one top-15. The world No. 521 also has played seven Korn Ferry Tour events this year, which includes a T-4 at the AdventHealth Championship last month.

Murray is still looking for his first win since the '17 Barbasol.