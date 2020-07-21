Grayson Murray withdraws from 3M Open after positive COVID-19 test

Grayson Murray has withdrawn from the 3M Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

Murray took to Instagram to share that he felt sick while at home last week, battling "symptoms of a migraine, runny nose and loss of smell/taste." He expected to leave for the Minnesota event Saturday morning but instead got a rapid coronavirus test and learned Friday night that he had the virus. He withdrew Monday and was replaced in the 3M field by Brendon de Jonge.

"I will be self-isolating at home and following the PGA Tour guidelines so I can get back out on the course as soon as possible," Murray wrote. "If I've been around you in the last week and you start to feel any symptoms please go get tested!"

Murray's lone PGA Tour victory came at the 2017 Barbasol Championship. The 26-year-old earned his card back last year at Korn Ferry Tour Finals and had one top-10 finish this season, having tied for 10th at The American Express in January. He has played four times since the Tour returned from break, missing two cuts and withdrawing twice. His last appearance came at the Workday Charity Open two weeks ago, when he withdrew during the second round citing a lower back injury.

Murray becomes the seventh PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19, and the first since Chad Campbell withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic on June 30. Other Tour players who have tested positive include Nick Watney, Cameron Champ, Denny McCarthy, Dylan Frittelli and Harris English.

