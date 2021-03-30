Great Britain and Ireland announces 2021 Walker Cup team

The Great Britain and Ireland team was announced Tuesday morning for the 48th Walker Cup match at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida, May 8-9.

Here's a look at the team, captained by Scotland's Stuart Wilson:

Barclay Brown (20, Hallamshire, England)

Alex Fitzpatrick (22, Hallamshire, England)

Angus Flanagan (21, St George’s Hill, England)

Ben Jones (21, Northamptonshire County, England)

Matty Lamb (23, Hexham, England)

Joe Long (23, Lansdown, England)

John Murphy (22, Kinsale, Ireland)

Mark Power (20, Kilkenny, Ireland)

Ben Schmidt (18, Rotherham, England)

Sandy Scott (22, Nairn, Scotland)

“The Walker Cup is the pinnacle of the amateur game for these players and we are delighted that they will have the opportunity to compete against their counterparts from the USA at Seminole," Wilson said. "After a difficult year with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all looking forward to the match this year and I know the team will be doing their very best to win back the Walker Cup.”

The U.S. team was finalized earlier this month. GB&I is looking to match what the Americans did two years ago at Royal Liverpool, 15 1/2 to 10 1/2, by winning on foreign soli.