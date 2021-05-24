Groups for the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek

Here are the groups for pool play at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click here for the bracket.

Three days of group play will first be contested before the single-elimination bracket is set. The Round of 16 and quarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday while the semifinals, final and third-place matches will be played Sunday.

For group play, players will play each of the other members of their group in 18-hole matches, with wins being worth one point and ties a half-point. The player with the most points advances to the Round of 16. In the case of a tie, a stroke-play, hole-by-hole playoff determines the group winner.

Group 1

Jin Young Ko (1)

Anna Nordqvist (32)

Caroline Masson (33)

Natalie Gulbis (64)

Group 2

Inbee Park (2)

Gaby Lopez (31)

Celine Boutier (34)

Jennifer Chang (63)

Group 3

Sei Young Kim (3)

Brittany Altomare (30)

Yu Liu (35)

Ayako Uehara (62)

Group 4

Brooke Henderson (4)

Angela Stanford (29)

Ashleigh Buhai (36)

Jenny Coleman (61)

Group 5

Danielle Kang (5)

Lizette Salas (28)

Madelene Sagstrom (37)

Albane Valenzuela (60)

Group 6

Hyo Joo Kim (6)

Megan Khang (27)

Jenny Shin (38)

Alison Lee (59)

Group 7

Patty Tavatanakit (7)

Stacy Lewis (26)

Mi Hyang Lee (39)

Sarah Kemp (58)

Group 8

Minjee Lee (8)

Moriya Jutanugarn (25)

Cheyenne Knight (40)

Jaye Marie Green (57)

Group 9

Hannah Green (9)

Mel Reid (24)

Azahara Munoz (41)

Gerina Piller (56)

Group 10

Nasa Hataoka (10)

Mi Jung Hur (23)

Jasmine Suwannapura (42)

Jing Yan (55)

Group 11

So Yeon Ryu (11)

Mirim Lee (22)

Eun-Hee Ji (43)

Ryann O’Toole (54)

Group 12

Austin Ernst (12)

Amy Olson (21)

Bronte Law (44)

Annie Park (53)

Group 13

Jennifer Kupcho (13)

Ally Ewing (20)

Leona Maguire (45)

Christina Kim (52)

Group 14

Jeongeun Lee6 (14)

Shanshan Feng (19)

Brittany Lincicome (46)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (51)

Group 15

Sophia Popov (15)

Sung Hyun Park (18)

Su Oh (47)

Hee Young Park (50)

Group 16

Ariya Jutanugarn (16)

Carlota Ciganda (17)

Sarah Schmelzel (48)

Lauren Stephenson (49)