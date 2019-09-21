JACKSON, Miss. - Ben An kept his 36-hole lead when the second round of the storm-delayed Sanderson Farm Championship was finished Saturday morning.

An had to play 25 holes on Friday and posted two rounds of 6-under 66. He was at 12-under 132, making this the second time in two months he has had a 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour. An finished third at the Wyndham Championship the last time he was in this position.

He was two ahead of Scottie Scheffler (66), George McNeill (67), Tom Hoge (70) and J.T. Poston (70).

Cameron Percy had a chance to join the group at 10-under 134 until he made bogey on the 18th hole Saturday morning.

The third round was played in threesomes off both tees to get the tournament back on schedule.