CHASKA, Minn. – Hannah Green helped her housemates put together a 2,000-piece puzzle in the home they are renting this week at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Green is working on finishing an even more complicated puzzle at Hazeltine National.

She’s trying to figure out where the pieces to winning her first major go.

With a 3-under-par 69 Friday, Green likes the picture that’s coming together. After a 68 Thursday, she found herself alone atop the leaderboard. She built that lead to four shots through the second round’s morning wave.

The second-year LPGA member from Australia is trying to make her first LPGA title memorable. She’s the 114th ranked woman in the Rolex world rankings.

“Even when you play this type of golf at just a regular event, you're pretty proud of yourself,” Green said. “But this week, especially.

“I've never put myself in this position, in any event, so to be doing it this week, at such a great venue, definitely shows things are going the right way.”

Green, a three-time winner on the Symetra Tour, is in good company at her rented home. Hall of Famer Karrie Webb is among the eight players sharing the place. Green is a former Karrie Webb Scholarship winner. Green got to follow Webb at the U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster four years ago as a scholarship winner, and Webb continues to act as a mentor. Two current Webb scholarship winners are enjoying a similar experience at the rental this week.

“It's really nice to be thought of, that Karrie wants to help me out and hang out for the week,” Green said. “I guess all the scholarship holders feel that way. All of us feel that we can reach out and message or call her, whenever we need help.”