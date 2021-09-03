Harbinger of things to come? Euros dominate singles to win Junior Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio – Trailing, 8-4, after playing fourballs and foursomes on Wednesday, the Europeans dominated singles on Thursday to win on foreign soil for the first time in Junior Solheim Cup history.

The under-18 European team won nine of the 12 available points in singles to triumph, 13-11, at Sylvania Country Club in Sylvania, Ohio. (Click here for full results of the 11th Junior Solheim Cup.)

It’s not just the first time the Europeans have won the biennial competition in America, it’s their first win since 2007 in Sweden. Europe also won in 2003 in Sweden and tied in 2011 in Ireland.

Annika Sorenstam captained the victorious side and the girls were both inspired an awed by the legend.

Golf Central Solheim Cup capsules: Meet the European team As the 17th edition of the Solheim Cup gets ready for Sept. 4-6 at Inverness Club, here’s a closer look at the European team.

"[W]e were eating lunch and she came in, and the whole room went silent. We were just looking, and I think we were all kind of star struck," said Denmark's Amalie Leth-Nissen.

"On the first day we were on the driving range and she was actually asking me if she should clean my clubs, and I was like, Oh, my God," added Germany's Paula Schulz Hanssen.

After winning the cup, the 12 European junior team members went to the Solheim Cup gala on Thursday night and were congratulated by the senior team members.

"Everyone was talking to us and saying that they were so excited for us," Hansen said. "And also the USA team, like they were coming up to us saying, wow, you did a great job, so amazing."

The under-18s will also be on hand to help cheer on the Euros as they try to win the Solheim Cup on U.S. soil for just the second time (2013).

"We will be cheering very loud but cheering for all the Europeans who couldn't make it over here," Leth-Nissen said. "Yeah, you will definitely see 12 very happy European girls."