Harding misses out on PGA Tour card by the slimmest of margins

Getty Images

Several players controlled their own destinies Monday at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Justin Harding was not one of them.

The 33-year-old South African, who had missed the cut two days earlier at Victoria National, could only watch as he slowly dropped from 13th in Finals points, which is where he began the week, to 24th, just inside the bubble, with only a few groups left on the course.

Even then, Harding was on the cusp of earning his first PGA Tour card – until, of course, he wasn’t. Lanto Griffin, already among the 25 players to lock up a card during the regular season, double-bogeyed the par-4 17th hole and Grayson Murray, also already with a card clinched, bogeyed the par-4 18th to move D.J. Trahan and Richy Werenski past Harding in the projections.

Full-field scores from the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Finals points list | 'The 25' regular-season and playoff points

Harding still had hope, though, as Griffin hit his approach to 5 feet at the last. But Griffin’s birdie putt lipped out, and Harding ended up No. 26 on the Finals points list just behind Trahan and Werenski, who ended up tied for 24th at 186 points.

But it gets worse: Harding fell one-tenth of a point shy of his card.

The Presidents Cup hopeful, who has won five times worldwide in the past two years, still has his European Tour card (he is 14th in the current Race to Dubai standings) and will now have playing opportunities on the Korn Ferry Tour next season, as well. Oh, and at No. 52 in the world rankings, Harding is closing in on a Masters berth.

But his PGA Tour card will have to wait.

More articles like this

harding_1920_screengrab.jpg
Golf Central

Watch: Harding takes hard tumble in bunker

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Royal Portrush has sent some of the best players in the world tumbling down the leaderboard on Day 1 of The Open, but Justin Harding took the hardest fall of the opening round.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Harding wins 1st European Tour title in Qatar

BY Associated Press  — 

Justin Harding birdied three of the last four holes to win the Qatar Masters by two strokes on Sunday and earn his first European Tour title.

Thumbnail
News & Opinion

2016 Tshwane Open - Justin Harding Leads By One

BY Associated Press  — 

Justin Harding fired a 7-under 63 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the European Tour's Tshwane Open in South Africa on Thursday.