JERSEY CITY, N.J. – With one fewer playoff event and more points available, this year’s postseason was billed as a more volatile version, and The Northern Trust didn’t disappoint.

In total, four players moved into the top 70 and advanced to next week’s BMW Championship led by Harold Varner III, who made the week’s biggest jump from 102nd on the points list to 29th.

“My second year on Tour [2017], I was in the same position where I had a hard chance of keeping my card and I got through the next one,” said Varner, who closed with a 68 to finish tied for third at The Northern Trust. “I've been playing really well this whole year. You stay patient and you keep doing the things that you believe and it paid off today.”

Troy Merritt (T-12), Wyndham Clark (T-18) and Joaquin Niemann (T-30) also moved into the top 70 and secured a spot in next week’s field; while on the other side of the bubble fell Sergio Garcia (MC), Danny Lee (81st), Matthew Wolff (T-71) and Kevin Streelman (MC) who dropped outside the top 70.

It marks the second consecutive year that Garcia failed to advance in the playoffs. Last season he finished 128th in points and didn’t qualify for the postseason.