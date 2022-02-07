Harold Varner III climbs into OWGR top 50, eyes all the majors

Getty Images

Harold Varner III has played just eight major championships in his career, and he’s never teed it up in the Masters. That all could change this year.

Varner rocketed up the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, a day after his victory at the Saudi International, going from No. 99 to a career-best No. 45. He is inside the coveted top 50 in the world, which will earn him starts in every major this year should he maintain that position at various cutoff dates – March 28 for Masters, June 6 for U.S. Open (top 60) and July TBD for The Open (he’s likely already punched his PGA Championship ticket).

“I was wanting that,” Varner said of his top-50 status. “That is awesome. I was wondering that. Yeah, that's the goal, man. That gets you in the things that I haven't played in. I've played in some big events here and there, but yeah, that's why we play.”

Bubba Watson, who finished runner-up to Varner after Varner holed a 92-foot eagle putt from off the green on the 72nd hole, rose from No. 105 to No. 60. Watson is only exempt for the Masters (and likely PGA) at this point.

Elsewhere, Tom Hoge moved comfortably inside the top 50 after his maiden PGA Tour victory at Pebble Beach. He is No. 39, up 29 spots from last week and 71 from the end of last year.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Hovland reaches new heights in world ranking

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Viktor Hovland has reached new heights in the Official World Golf Ranking, moving to third after his Dubai victory.
Golf Central

OWGR: Hideki inside top 10; Henley now top 50

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Hideki Matsuyama is back inside the world’s top 10 after his second victory of the season at the Sony Open.
Golf Central

Check! Smith into OWGR top 10 after TOC win

BY Brentley Romine  — 

One of Cameron Smith’s goals for the new year was cracking the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking. It took him just one tournament.