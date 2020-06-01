Harold Varner III, LPGA among those speaking out against racism, injustice

As protests continue around the country in response to the deaths of George Floyd and other black victims of police brutality, many members of the golf community are speaking out against injustice, inequality and racism.

"There is a lot of of beauty and love in this world," wrote Harold Varner III on Twitter. "I pray for equality and social justice as we all so desperately deserve that in this day and age. I pray for humanity even more because regardless of color, WE need each other to make that change. Stay safe. Love you guys."

Varner was among several golfers, golf organizations and college teams to speak out: