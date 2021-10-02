Harris English is College GameDay's guest picker ahead of Georgia-Arkansas

Harris English has had a heck of a year. He ended a seven-year winless drought in January, then won the Travelers Championship in June and was a part of Team USA's Ryder Cup beatdown.

Now six days after the Ryder Cup win, English went down to his alma mater, Georgia, to appear on ESPN's College GameDay as the guest picker ahead of the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks, who both came into the game undefeated.

Saturday morning, the College GameDay Twitter account announced English as the guest picker with the help of Team USA's and golf's most notable faces.

And English didn't come to Athens, Georgia, empty-handed.

When it was finally time for English to make his picks, he took Wisconsin over Michigan, citing Team USA's success in Wisconsin last week, Texas over TCU, in honor of Ryder Cup teammates and former Longhorns, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler, while also picking Oklahoma over Kansas State, LSU over Auburn, Oklahoma State over Baylor, Kentucky over Florida, Alabama over Ole Miss and Notre Dame over Cincinnati.

And of course, English picked his Bulldogs, saying it's "a game that [Georgia] needs to win," which is exactly what they did, shutting out Arkansas 37-0.