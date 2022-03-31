Harris English WDs from Masters as he continues to recover from hip surgery

Harris English will not be playing the Masters.

English, who made every effort to make it back to Augusta, has withdrawn from the year's first major as he continues to recover from a torn labrum in his hip, which he had surgery to repair on Feb. 14. With the injury nagging since the fall, English withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open in February, electing to have the surgery.

The world No. 21 hasn't played since January, when he made back-to-back starts at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (T-30) and the Sony Open (T-55).

English, 32, is coming off a bounce-back year. He ended a seven-year winless drought at Kapalua in 2021, and then proceeded to win the Travelers Championship later that summer in an eight-hole playoff, helping him notch a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team for the first time. He also made his first start at Augusta National since 2016, finishing T-21.

English will not be replaced in the Masters field, which is now down to 90 players — still including Tiger Woods. A 91st spot in the field can be claimed by the winner of this week's Valero Texas Open, if the winner hasn't already qualified.