Harry Higgs withdraws from Houston Open after positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

Harry Higgs became the 16th PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from this week’s Vivint Houston Open.

“While I am disappointed to have to withdraw this week, I am grateful that I drove to Houston by myself and was alone as I awaited my pre-tournament screening results,” said Higgs. “I look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so.”

Higgs, who lives in Dallas, must go through 10 days of self-isolation and he was replaced in the field by Kramer Hickock. Higgs is not in the field at the Masters.

