Haskins Award Watch List: Arizona State's David Puig among 15 players selected

The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, Pepperdine's Sahith Theegala.
Voting for the Haskins Award is open to all Division I players and coaches, as well as members of the media.
Fifteen players were selected to the latest watch list, including Arizona State's David Puig, Clemson's Jacob Bridgeman and Wake Forest's Michael Brennan, who each have two individual wins. Here is the full list, in alphabetical order:
Ludvig Aberg, Soph., Texas Tech
Ranking: Golfstat – 37 | Golfweek – 11
Wins: The Prestige
Other results: T-5, Cabo Collegiate; T-10, Colonial Collegiate; T-21, Maridoe Collegiate; 2-2 at Big 12 Match Play
Next event: George Hannon Invitational, March 15-16
Jacob Bridgeman, Jr., Clemson
Ranking: Golfstat – 2 | Golfweek – 2
Wins: Camp Creek Invitational, Palmetto Intercollegiate
Other results: T-6, Kiawah Invitational
Next event: Valspar Collegiate, March 15-16
Michael Brennan, Fr., Wake Forest
Ranking: Golfstat – 3 | Golfweek – 3
Wins: Wake Forest Invitational, Kiawah Invitational
Other results: T-2, Arizona Intercollegiate; T-5, Camp Creek Invitational
Next event: Valspar Collegiate, March 15-16
Michael Feagles, Sr., Illinois
Ranking: Golfstat – 4 | Golfweek – 4
Wins: Mobile Bay Intercollegiate
Other results: T-4, LSU Invitational
Next event: Louisiana Classics, March 15-16
Nick Gabrelcik, Fr., North Florida
Ranking: Golfstat – 13 | Golfweek – 12
Wins: Sea Best Invitational
Other results: T-4, Timuquana Collegiate; T-4, Gator Invitational; T-21, Seminole Intercollegiate
Next event: General Hackler Championship, March 14-16
Ryan Hall, Jr., South Carolina
Ranking: Golfstat – 8 | Golfweek – 16
Wins: None
Other results: third, Gator Invitational; T-4, LSU Invitational; T-6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-13, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-18, Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate
Next event: Tiger Invitational, March 15-17
Dylan Menante, Soph., Pepperdine
Ranking: Golfstat – 11 | Golfweek – 6
Wins: Pasadera Collegiate Invitational
Other results: T-2, Maridoe Collegiate; T-4, The Prestige; T-7, East Lake Cup; T-11, Southwestern Invitational
Next event: Valspar Collegiate, March 15-16
William Moll, Soph., Vanderbilt
Ranking: Golfstat – 17 | Golfweek – 18
Wins: None
Other results: T-4, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-6, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-11, Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate; T-11, Gator Invitational; T-21, LSU Invitational
Next event: Tiger Invitational, March 15-17
Vincent Norrman, Sr., Florida State
Ranking: Golfstat – 9 | Golfweek – 8
Wins: Timuquana Collegiate
Other results: T-3, Cabo Collegiate; T-7, Camp Creek Invitational; T-16, Seminole Intercollegiate
Next event: Valspar Collegiate, March 15-16
John Pak, Sr., Florida State
Ranking: Golfstat – 5 | Golfweek – 9
Wins: None
Other results: second, Seminole Intercollegiate; T-3, Cabo Collegiate; T-7, Camp Creek Invitational; T-12, Timuquana Collegiate
Next event: Valspar Collegiate, March 15-16
Trent Phillips, Sr., Georgia
Ranking: Golfstat – 14 | Golfweek – 25
Wins: Gator Invitational
Other results: T-4, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-7, LSU Invitational; T-23, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-31, Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate
Next event: Tiger Invitational, March 15-17
David Puig, Soph., Arizona State
Ranking: Golfstat – 10 | Golfweek – 1
Wins: Southwestern Invitational, Amer Ari Invitational
Other results: T-7, The Prestige; T-10, Cabo Collegiate
Next event: Valspar Collegiate, March 15-16
Davis Thompson, Sr., Georgia
Ranking: Golfstat – 16 | Golfweek – 14
Wins: None
Other results: T-4, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-5, Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate; T-6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-11, Gator Invitational; T-24, LSU Invitational
Next event: Tiger Invitational, March 15-17
Patrick Welch, Jr., Oklahoma
Ranking: Golfstat – 24 | Golfweek – 5
Wins: East Lake Cup
Other results: T-4, Seminole Intercollegiate; ninth, Cabo Collegiate; T-19, Colonial Collegiate; T-21, Maridoe Collegiate; 3-0-2 at Big 12 Match Play
Next event: George Hannon Invitational, March 15-16
Kieran Vincent, Jr., Liberty
Ranking: Golfstat – 20 | Golfweek – 22
Wins: None
Other results: T-4, Timuquana Collegiate; T-6, Sea Best Invitational; T-8, Gator Invitational; 10th, Seminole Intercollegiate
Next event: General Hackler Championship, March 14-16