Haskins Award Watch List: Arizona State's David Puig among 15 players selected

The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, Pepperdine's Sahith Theegala.

Voting for the Haskins Award is open to all Division I players and coaches, as well as members of the media.

Fifteen players were selected to the latest watch list, including Arizona State's David Puig, Clemson's Jacob Bridgeman and Wake Forest's Michael Brennan, who each have two individual wins. Here is the full list, in alphabetical order:

Ludvig Aberg, Soph., Texas Tech

Ranking: Golfstat – 37 | Golfweek – 11

Wins: The Prestige

Other results: T-5, Cabo Collegiate; T-10, Colonial Collegiate; T-21, Maridoe Collegiate; 2-2 at Big 12 Match Play

Next event: George Hannon Invitational, March 15-16

Jacob Bridgeman, Jr., Clemson

Ranking: Golfstat – 2 | Golfweek – 2

Wins: Camp Creek Invitational, Palmetto Intercollegiate

Other results: T-6, Kiawah Invitational

Next event: Valspar Collegiate, March 15-16

Michael Brennan, Fr., Wake Forest

Ranking: Golfstat – 3 | Golfweek – 3

Wins: Wake Forest Invitational, Kiawah Invitational

Other results: T-2, Arizona Intercollegiate; T-5, Camp Creek Invitational

Next event: Valspar Collegiate, March 15-16

Support from grandfather fueling Illinois' Feagles

Michael Feagles, Sr., Illinois

Ranking: Golfstat – 4 | Golfweek – 4

Wins: Mobile Bay Intercollegiate

Other results: T-4, LSU Invitational

​​​​​​​Next event: Louisiana Classics, March 15-16

Nick Gabrelcik, Fr., North Florida

Ranking: Golfstat – 13 | Golfweek – 12

Wins: Sea Best Invitational

Other results: T-4, Timuquana Collegiate; T-4, Gator Invitational; T-21, Seminole Intercollegiate

​​​​​​​Next event: General Hackler Championship, March 14-16

Ryan Hall, Jr., South Carolina

Ranking: Golfstat – 8 | Golfweek – 16

Wins: None

Other results: third, Gator Invitational; T-4, LSU Invitational; T-6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-13, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-18, Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate

​​​​​​​Next event: Tiger Invitational, March 15-17

Dylan Menante, Soph., Pepperdine

Ranking: Golfstat – 11 | Golfweek – 6

Wins: Pasadera Collegiate Invitational

Other results: T-2, Maridoe Collegiate; T-4, The Prestige; T-7, East Lake Cup; T-11, Southwestern Invitational

​​​​​​​Next event: Valspar Collegiate, March 15-16

William Moll, Soph., Vanderbilt

Ranking: Golfstat – 17 | Golfweek – 18

Wins: None

Other results: T-4, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-6, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-11, Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate; T-11, Gator Invitational; T-21, LSU Invitational

​​​​​​​Next event: Tiger Invitational, March 15-17

Vincent Norrman, Sr., Florida State

Ranking: Golfstat – 9 | Golfweek – 8

Wins: Timuquana Collegiate

Other results: T-3, Cabo Collegiate; T-7, Camp Creek Invitational; T-16, Seminole Intercollegiate

​​​​​​​Next event: Valspar Collegiate, March 15-16

FSU's Pak humbled by PGA Tour University No. 1 ranking

John Pak, Sr., Florida State

Ranking: Golfstat – 5 | Golfweek – 9

Wins: None

Other results: second, Seminole Intercollegiate; T-3, Cabo Collegiate; T-7, Camp Creek Invitational; T-12, Timuquana Collegiate

​​​​​​​Next event: Valspar Collegiate, March 15-16

Trent Phillips, Sr., Georgia

Ranking: Golfstat – 14 | Golfweek – 25

Wins: Gator Invitational

Other results: T-4, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-7, LSU Invitational; T-23, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-31, Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate

​​​​​​​Next event: Tiger Invitational, March 15-17

David Puig, Soph., Arizona State

Ranking: Golfstat – 10 | Golfweek – 1

Wins: Southwestern Invitational, Amer Ari Invitational

Other results: T-7, The Prestige; T-10, Cabo Collegiate

​​​​​​​Next event: Valspar Collegiate, March 15-16

Thompson at No. 3 on PGA Tour University Rankings

Davis Thompson, Sr., Georgia

Ranking: Golfstat – 16 | Golfweek – 14

Wins: None

Other results: T-4, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-5, Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate; T-6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-11, Gator Invitational; T-24, LSU Invitational

Next event: Tiger Invitational, March 15-17

Patrick Welch, Jr., Oklahoma

Ranking: Golfstat – 24 | Golfweek – 5

Wins: East Lake Cup

Other results: T-4, Seminole Intercollegiate; ninth, Cabo Collegiate; T-19, Colonial Collegiate; T-21, Maridoe Collegiate; 3-0-2 at Big 12 Match Play

​​​​​​​Next event: George Hannon Invitational, March 15-16

Kieran Vincent, Jr., Liberty

Ranking: Golfstat – 20 | Golfweek – 22

Wins: None

Other results: T-4, Timuquana Collegiate; T-6, Sea Best Invitational; T-8, Gator Invitational; 10th, Seminole Intercollegiate

​​​​​​​Next event: General Hackler Championship, March 14-16