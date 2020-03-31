Haskins Award Watch List: Pepperdine's Sahith Theegala the favorite entering voting

The spring season may have been cut short because of COVID-19, but the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel still plans to honor the player of the year in Division I men’s golf.

Voting for the Haskins Award will run April 7-21 and is open to all Division I players and coaches, as well as members of the media. The award will be given out in late May.

“With these uncertain times and with the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 NCAA golf season, we believe it is important that we continue to move forward in celebrating the fantastic college golf that took place this year and recognizing these outstanding athletes,” said Brian Stubbs, executive director of the Fred Haskins Commission.

Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw. Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff won the award last year.

Here is a look at the 10 players on the final watch list for this year’s Haskins Award, as ranked by GolfChannel.com:

1. Sahith Theegala, Sr., Pepperdine

Golfstat rank: 1

Wins: 2 (Alister Mackenzie Invitational, Southwestern Invitational)

Other results: T-4, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-4, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-6, Amer Ari Invitational; T-6, The Prestige; T-15, Maui Jim Intercollegiate; T-19, GC of Georgia Collegiate

2. Cooper Dossey, Sr., Baylor

Golfstat rank: 4

Wins: 1 (Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational)

Other results: T-4, Cabo Collegiate; fifth, Gopher Invitational; T-7, Arizona Intercollegiate; T-10, Nike Collegiate; T-16, Royal Oaks Intercollegiate

3. Peter Kuest, Sr., BYU

Golfstat rank: 18

Wins: 3 (William Tucker Intercollegiate, Nick Watney Invitational, St. Mary's Invitational)

Other results: T-3, Burns Intercollegiate; T-4, Jerry Pate National Collegiate; T-5, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-10, Pacific Invitational; T-37, Southwestern Invitational

4. John Augenstein, Sr., Vanderbilt

Golfstat rank: 2

Wins: 1 (Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate)

Other results: Second, Nike Collegiate; third, Crooked Stick Invitational; T-7, Tavistock Collegiate; T-13, East Lake Cup; T-14, Cabo Collegiate; T-24, Gator Invitational

5. Garett Reband, Sr., Oklahoma

Golfstat rank: 3

Wins: 1 (Puerto Rico Classic)

Other results: Third, Nike Collegiate; Seventh, Carmel Cup; T-8, Gopher Invitational; T-10, Ka'anapali Collegiate; T-13, Southern Highlands Collegiate

6. Davis Thompson, Jr., Georgia

Golfstat rank: 6

Wins: 1 (Jim Rivers Intercollegiate)

Other results: fourth, Crooked Stick Invitational; T-6, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-6, Nike Collegiate; T-8, Carmel Cup; T-12, Ka'anapali Collegiate; T-32, Puerto Rico Classic

7. William Mouw, Fr., Pepperdine

Golfstat rank: 10

Wins: 1 (Amer Ari Invitational)

Other results: third, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; seventh, Alister Mackenzie Invitational; T-8, Southwestern Invitational; T-8, Maui Jim Intercollegiate; T-11, GC of Georgia Collegiate; T-21, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-34, The Prestige

8. John Axelsen, Jr., Florida

Golfstat rank: 7

Wins: 0

Other results: second, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; second, Sea Best Invitational; third, Gator Invitational; T-7, Carpet Capital Collegiate; T-9, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-11, Tavistock Collegiate; T-36, Nike Golf Collegiate

9. Ricky Castillo, Fr., Florida

Golfstat rank: 9

Wins: 2 (Sea Best Invitational, Gator Invitational)

Other results: T-6, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-15, Nike Golf Collegiate; T-21, Carpet Capital Collegiate; T-22, Tavistock Collegiate; T-24, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational

10. John Pak, Jr., Florida State

Golfstat rank: 17

Wins: 2 (Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate and Seminole Intercollegiate)

Other results: T-6, White Sands Intercollegiate; T-14, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-29, Cabo Collegiate