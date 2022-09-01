Haskins Award Watch List: U.S. Am champ Sam Bennett among 25 preseason picks

Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett said during last month's U.S. Amateur that he felt like the dog in the field. He went on to win the Havemeyer Trophy.

Now, he heads back to College Station, Texas, for a fifth year, looking to add to his hardware.

Bennett highlights 25 names on the preseason watch list for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel. He is joined by five other players in the top 7 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking, including Texas Tech's Ludvig Aberg, Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent and North Carolina teammates Austin Greaser and Dylan Menante. The Tar Heels have the most players represented on the list with three, David Ford being the third.

The Haskins Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, Chris Gotterup.

Here are the 25 players on the first watch list of the 2022-23 season:

Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech

Sam Bennett, Texas A&M

Fred Biondi, Florida

Michael Brennan, Wake Forest

Ben Carr, Georgia Southern

Ricky Castillo, Florida

Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Arkansa

David Ford, North Carolina

Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida

Austin Greaser, North Carolina

Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech

Bryce Lewis, Tennessee

Dylan Menante, North Carolina

William Mouw, Pepperdine

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt

Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt

Brian Stark, Oklahoma State

Preston Summerhays, Arizona State

Caleb Surratt, Tennessee

Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford

Hugo Townsend, Ole Miss

Travis Vick, Texas

Patrick Welch, Oklahoma

Jiri Zuska, Louisville