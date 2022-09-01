Haskins Award Watch List: U.S. Am champ Sam Bennett among 25 preseason picks

Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett said during last month's U.S. Amateur that he felt like the dog in the field. He went on to win the Havemeyer Trophy.
Now, he heads back to College Station, Texas, for a fifth year, looking to add to his hardware.
Bennett highlights 25 names on the preseason watch list for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel. He is joined by five other players in the top 7 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking, including Texas Tech's Ludvig Aberg, Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent and North Carolina teammates Austin Greaser and Dylan Menante. The Tar Heels have the most players represented on the list with three, David Ford being the third.
The Haskins Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, Chris Gotterup.
Here are the 25 players on the first watch list of the 2022-23 season:
Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech
Sam Bennett, Texas A&M
Fred Biondi, Florida
Michael Brennan, Wake Forest
Ben Carr, Georgia Southern
Ricky Castillo, Florida
Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Arkansa
David Ford, North Carolina
Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida
Austin Greaser, North Carolina
Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech
Bryce Lewis, Tennessee
Dylan Menante, North Carolina
William Mouw, Pepperdine
Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt
Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt
Brian Stark, Oklahoma State
Preston Summerhays, Arizona State
Caleb Surratt, Tennessee
Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford
Hugo Townsend, Ole Miss
Travis Vick, Texas
Patrick Welch, Oklahoma
Jiri Zuska, Louisville