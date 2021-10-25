Haskins Award Watch List: Washington's RJ Manke headlines new top 15

As the fall season winds down, several players are making strong cases for the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel.

Washington senior RJ Manke, a graduate transfer fro Pepperdine, recorded two wins and three other top-3 finishes this fall. He headlines the Haskins Award's 15-player watch list, the final one of the fall.

Another transfer, Arkansas' Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (formerly of TCU), is coming off a victory at the Stephens Cup following a pair of top-3 finishes. Arizona State senior Cameron Sisk owns a win at Maridoe and two other top-4 showings, including a runner-up at Olympia Fields.

Arizona State, along with North Carolina and Oklahoma, boast multiple players on the watch list.

The Haskins Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, John Pak.

Here are the 15 players named to the latest Haskins Award Watch List:

Michael Brennan, Wake Forest

J.M. Butler, Auburn

Ben Carr, Georgia Southern

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Arkansas

Ryan Gerard, North Carolina

Christopher Gotterup, Oklahoma

Austin Greaser, North Carolina

Palmer Jackson, Notre Dame

Luke Kluver, Kansas

RJ Manke, Washington

Logan McAllister, Oklahoma

David Puig, Arizona State

Cameron Sisk, Arizona State

Brian Stark, Oklahoma State

Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford