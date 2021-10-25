Haskins Award Watch List: Washington's RJ Manke headlines new top 15

Manke values 'variety' of Washington golf courses
As the fall season winds down, several players are making strong cases for the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel.

Washington senior RJ Manke, a graduate transfer fro Pepperdine, recorded two wins and three other top-3 finishes this fall. He headlines the Haskins Award's 15-player watch list, the final one of the fall.

Another transfer, Arkansas' Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (formerly of TCU), is coming off a victory at the Stephens Cup following a pair of top-3 finishes. Arizona State senior Cameron Sisk owns a win at Maridoe and two other top-4 showings, including a runner-up at Olympia Fields.

Arizona State, along with North Carolina and Oklahoma, boast multiple players on the watch list.

The Haskins Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season's winner, John Pak.

Here are the 15 players named to the latest Haskins Award Watch List:

Michael Brennan, Wake Forest
J.M. Butler, Auburn
Ben Carr, Georgia Southern
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Arkansas
Ryan Gerard, North Carolina
Christopher Gotterup, Oklahoma
Austin Greaser, North Carolina
Palmer Jackson, Notre Dame
Luke Kluver, Kansas  
RJ Manke, Washington
Logan McAllister, Oklahoma
David Puig, Arizona State
Cameron Sisk, Arizona State
Brian Stark, Oklahoma State
Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford

