He hit what?! Here's what Bryson DeChambeau hit into some of Augusta National's greens last week

The last time we saw Bryson DeChambeau was last month in Las Vegas, when he told reporters that he planned to play some practice rounds at Augusta National in the lead-up to the Masters.

“We'll have some fun and see what I can do,” he said.

He had fun alright.

According to Carl Paulson, co-host of “Inside the Ropes” on SiriusXm PGA Tour Radio, DeChambeau teed it up last week with Sandy Lyle, the 1998 Masters champion, and the reports from Lyle were “jaw-dropping.”

Here’s a recap, per Paulson via Lyle, of what DeChambeau hit into some of the holes:

No. 1 (Par 4, 445 yards): Sand wedge

No. 2 (Par 5, 575 yards): 8-iron

No. 3 (Par 4, 350 yards): Flew the green with 3-wood off the tee

No. 8 (Par 5, 570 yards): 7-iron

No. 9 (Par 4, 460 yards): Sand wedge

No. 10 (Par 4, 495 yards): Pitching wedge

No. 11 (Par 4, 505 yards): 9-iron

No. 13 (Par 5, 510 yards): 7-iron (hit 3-wood off tee)

No. 15 (Par 5, 530 yards): 9-iron

No. 17 (Par 4, 440 yards): Sand wedge

Of course, we've seen this coming from DeChambeau, whose distance gains have taken the golf world by storm and helped him win the U.S. Open earlier this fall. He recently posted a photo to social media that showed some crazy launch-monitor numbers, including a 400-plus-yard carry with the driver.

It is unknown whether or not DeChambeau was using a 48-inch driver shaft, but either way, Lyle's account adds to the excitement heading into next week's tournament.