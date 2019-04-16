HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – This week’s RBC Heritage will be Boo Weekley’s second start of the 2018-19 season and in many ways it’s a new beginning for the three-time PGA Tour winner.

“It’s almost like I’m starting all over again. Mentally, physically, it’s hard,” he said. “I know how good I was. I’m getting older, so there are little things I’m trying to overcome, but overall my health is great.”

Weekley missed all of last season on Tour recovering from surgery on his right elbow for severe tendinitis and another procedure to remove a carcinoma and a cyst that had filled with fluid.

He returned to the Tour in February with a tie for 35th at the Puerto Rico Open and has also made five starts on the Web.com Tour this year. But for the 45-year-old, Harbour Town has given him something to look forward to.

“Being able to come here and play, knowing I won here so I still have a little momentum,” said Weekley, a two-time winner of the Heritage in 2007 and ’08. “I love the golf course. I love being here because it feels like home.”

Now that he’s relatively healthy Weekley said he’s looking forward to getting a few more starts on Tour and trying to restart his career.

“I’m more motivated this year than I’ve been since probably 2012,” he said. “I’m ready to play.”