Nasty weather is wreaking havoc on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

With winds reaching 40 mph on Saturday, the PGA Tour suspended play during Round 3. The weather horn blew at 3:12 p.m. ET on the Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and then at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The Tour was anticipating a 5 p.m. ET restart, however, the players wouldn't take another shot Saturday as play was suspended for the rest of the day.

Round 3 will resume Sunday at 8 a.m. PT. With 72 holes unlikely to be completed prior to sundown, a Monday finish is likely.

If there are no additional delays on Sunday, the final round will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. PT. Up to a half-inch of rain is in the forecast for Sunday, as Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reported during the opening round.

After the conclusion of three rounds, the cut will be reverted to the low 65 and ties competing in the final round.

The pro-am portion of the tournament will conclude after 54 holes.

With play currently suspended, Peter Malnati leads Joseph Bramlett and Keith Mitchell by two strokes at 10 under. Malnati was on No. 13 at Pebble Beach Golf Links when the weather horn was blown on Saturday.