'He'll probably be in that team': Hovland already on Harrington's Ryder Cup radar

Getty Images

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington knows one thing he wants out of his potential captain’s picks before next year’s matches at Whistling Straits: Perform well in the major championships.

No wonder 21-year-old Viktor Hovland has already grabbed Harrington’s attention.

Speaking to Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio on Friday, Harrington called the newly minted pro from Oslo, Norway, “the most interesting thing that came out of last week” at the U.S. Open, where Hovland led the field in strokes gained off the tee en route to a T-11 finish and low-amateur honors at Pebble Beach. Hovland also was the low amateur at the Masters, winner of last year’s U.S. Amateur and this year’s Ben Hogan Award and a three-time All-American at Oklahoma State.

“At the end of the day, I want to ask myself, ‘Is he possibly going to be in my team next year?’” Harrington said of Hovland. “Every Ryder Cup throws up two or three rookies, there’s no way for me to predict all the names that would be in there, but certainly Viktor Hovland showed his colors last week. I would hope that he would take European membership and make an effort to make the team because if he’s as good as he looks, he’ll probably be in that team.”

Hovland's match-play credentials go beyond the U.S. Amateur, as he went 5-0 in the format at the NCAA Championship. He is currently No. 356 in the Official World Golf Ranking and shot 3-under 67 in his pro debut Thursday at the Travelers Championship. 

Last year in Paris, Team Europe fielded six rookies.

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Mickelson not thinking to '24 RC at Bethpage

BY Will Gray  — 

Phil Mickelson was nothing but smiles when asked about the ambiance of this week’s PGA Championship at Bethpage. But Lefty isn’t quite ready to think about the Ryder Cup there in 2024.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Stricker loves seeing Tiger leading RC points

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Steve Stricker couldn't help but be pleased with Tiger Woods' name on the very, very early U.S. Ryder Cup points list.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Paddy happy with Rory staying Euro member

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Padraig Harrington called it a "huge deal" to play in the Ryder Cup, which is why he was glad Rory McIlroy kept his European Tour membership.