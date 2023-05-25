×

With the help of a tree, Scottie Scheffler opens with 67 at Colonial

Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler opened the Charles Schwab Challenge with a solid 3-under 67, but the six-time PGA Tour winner wasn’t sure what to make of his first round.

“I don't know how to describe my round today,” Scheffler said. “I felt like I could have shot really low, and I feel like I could have went in the opposite direction, too, really fast. I really don't know. I posted 3 under, which is really nice. Anything in the red around Colonial is typically a pretty good score.”

Full-field scores from Charles Schwab Challenge

Scheffler’s four birdies were countered with a lone bogey at the par-4 second, but a break at the par-4 fifth might’ve turned a bogey into a birdie.

The 2022 Masters champion pushed his 3-wood well into the right trees off the tee and could have potentially found the hazard, but he watched as his ball ricocheted off one of those trees into the middle of the fairway.

Scheffler was left with 205 yards to the hole and hit it to 15 feet before rolling in the birdie.

“It was a ball I felt was going to go into the hazard,” Scheffler said. “Next thing I know, I saw the ball bounce out, and I actually had a shot from the middle of the fairway. Massive break there. I ended up being able to take advantage of it and make birdie. It was definitely a shot or two swing, I would say, throughout the round.”

Scheffler is just a shot back of second as the afternoon wave gets started at Colonial, but sits five shots behind Harry Hall, who has opened a big early lead with a first-round 8-under 62.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Koepka has something to prove Sun. at PGA

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

If there’s a modicum of hope for those chasing Brooks into the final round it’s that recent history and the lingering question – can he still be Brooks?
News & Opinion

Scheffler shares 36-hole PGA Champ. lead

BY Associated Press  — 

Oak Hill is delivering a little bit of everything at this PGA Championship. One constant is Scottie Scheffler, who shares the 36-hole lead.
Golf Central

Scheffler back on track with putter after Masters

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Scottie Scheffler said he hasn’t changed anything with his putting since Augusta National, either with his routine or mechanics.