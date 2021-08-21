Henri forces Tour to push Northern Trust finish to Monday

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – With Tropical Storm Henri closing in and dangerous winds in the forecast, officials at The Northern Trust have canceled play for Sunday at Liberty National and will hope to complete the final round on Monday.

Henri is currently forecast to make landfall about 60 miles east of Liberty National, but there are concerns that the storm could “wobble slightly east or west.”

Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected throughout the day on Sunday, and 2-4 inches of rain is in the forecast, although that could be higher depending on the path of the storm.

The final round is scheduled to begin no earlier than 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Rain chances continue through Monday with a 74 percent chance of showers.

In 2011, this event was cut to 54 holes because of another approaching storm, Hurricane Irene, but that had more to do with flooding concerns with 10 inches of rain in the forecast.