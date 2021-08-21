Henri forces Tour to push Northern Trust finish to Monday

Getty Images

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – With Tropical Storm Henri closing in and dangerous winds in the forecast, officials at The Northern Trust have canceled play for Sunday at Liberty National and will hope to complete the final round on Monday.

Henri is currently forecast to make landfall about 60 miles east of Liberty National, but there are concerns that the storm could “wobble slightly east or west.”

Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected throughout the day on Sunday, and 2-4 inches of rain is in the forecast, although that could be higher depending on the path of the storm.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The final round is scheduled to begin no earlier than 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Rain chances continue through Monday with a 74 percent chance of showers.

In 2011, this event was cut to 54 holes because of another approaching storm, Hurricane Irene, but that had more to do with flooding concerns with 10 inches of rain in the forecast.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Whose seasons are over after Northern Trust MC?

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Many notable names will be heading home for the season after missing the cut at The Northern Trust.
Golf Central

Spieth makes back-to-back eagles in 62

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Jordan Spieth was a human highlight reel on the front-nine of Day 2 of The Northern Trust, which included a pair of eagles.
News & Opinion

Rahm leads midway through FedExCup opener

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Jon Rahm built a one-shot lead at The Northern Trust on Friday at Liberty National, and then he criticized the playoff format.