As Henri nears, Monday finish possible at The Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – With Tropical Storm Henri closing in on the New York metropolitan area, the PGA Tour announced Friday that it’s taking a wait-and-see approach with the circuit’s first playoff event scheduled to finish just as the storm is predicted to make landfall.

The current path has Henri coming ashore well east of Jersey City on Sunday, although the local forecast for the final round at Liberty National calls for an 86-percent chance of rain.

“We will evaluate the track of Henri throughout the day [Saturday] and expect to issue the plan and schedule for the final round by late afternoon Saturday,” the Tour said in a statement.

The forecast improves on Monday (60-percent chance of rain), and officials were eyeing a potential Monday finish at The Northern Trust.

“Henri is not currently predicted to have any effect on the forecast for Monday,” the statement read. “Depending on the forecasted track of the storm, it is possible that the final round may be rescheduled for Monday.”

This event was cut to 54 holes in 2011 because of another approaching storm, Hurricane Irene.

Saturday’s schedule remains unchanged with twosomes planned off the first tee with a 6 p.m. ET finish.