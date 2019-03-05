ORLANDO, Fla. – Henrik Stenson’s caddie search continues.

Following a half-dozen events with long-time PGA Tour caddie Scott Vail on his bag, the two split following last month’s WGC-Mexico Championship.

“We had two events on the back end of last year, three in the Middle East and [the WGC-Mexico Championship], and we just sat down after Mexico and asked, 'How does it feel?'” Stenson said. “Neither one of us felt like we were the best fit for each other. We are all in good spirits. I really like him, but we just felt like we didn’t connect 100 percent.”

For this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Stenson plans to have a friend caddie for him for Rounds 1 and 2 and potentially reunite with Fanny Sunesson on the weekend at Bay Hill.

Following five years with Stenson, Sunesson, who won four major championships while caddying for Nick Faldo in the 1990s, retired in 2012. But the opportunity came up this week with Sunesson in Central Florida for the Major Champions Invitational, a junior event hosted by Faldo.

“Fanny and I have a big junior event in Sweden and the winners come here,” Stenson said. “Fanny and my friend are both here for that. We’re doing a job-share inside a job-share.”

Stenson said he hasn’t made any decisions regarding a long-term replacement for Vail on his bag.