Here's how the $10 million was paid out and who qualified for Pebble Beach

The U.S. Women's Open offered a record $10 million purse, thanks in large part to presenting sponsor ProMedica. The top 10 players on the final leaderboard also earned a trip to next year's championship at Pebble Beach.

Here's a look at those who will be on the Monterey Peninsula in 2023: 1. Minjee Lee; 2. Mina Harigae; 3. Hye Jin Choi; 4. Jin Young Ko; 5. Lydia Ko; T-6. Bronte Law, Anna Nordqvist; T-8. Meghan Khang, Nelly Korda, Leona Maguire.

And here is how the $10 million was paid out to the field. Those who missed the cut earned a "stipend" of $8,000.

1. Minjee Lee, $1,800,000

2. Mina Harigae, $1,080,000

3. Hyejin Choi, $685,043

4. Jin Young Ko, $480,225

5. Lydia Ko, $399,982

T6. Anna Nordqvist, $337,198

T6. Bronte Law, $337,198

T8. Nelly Korda, $261,195

T8. Megan Khang, $261,195

T8. Leona Maguire, $261,195

T11. Moriya Jutanugarn, $209,056

T11. Ingrid Lindblad (a), $0

T11. Xiyu Janet Lin, $209,056

14. Sei Young Kim, $187,166

T15. Cheyenne Knight, $151,731

T15. In Gee Chun, $151,731

T15. Brooke Henderson, $151,731

T15. Andrea Lee, $151,731

T15. Eun-Hee Ji, $151,731

T20. Pajaree Anannarukarn, $113,850

T20. Sakura Koiwai, $113,850

T20. Charley Hull, $113,850

T20. Lexi Thompson, $113,850

T24. Ally Ewing, $87,248

T24. Frida Kinhult, $87,248

T24. Atthaya Thitikul, $87,248

T24. Allisen Corpuz, $87,248

T28. Jeongeun Lee6, $67,899

T28. Ryann O'Toole, $67,899

T28. Sung Hyun Park, $67,899

T28. Carlota Ciganda, $67,899

T28. Nasa Hataoka, $67,899

T28. Hannah Green, $67,899

T34. Lizette Salas, $51,040

T34. Celine Boutier, $51,040

T34. A Lim Kim, $51,040

T34. Marissa Steen, $51,040

T34. Georgia Hall, $51,040

T34. Lilia Vu, $51,040

T40. Jennifer Kupcho, $41,409

T40. Rose Zhang (a), $0

T40. Alison Lee, $41,409

T40. Amanda Doherty, $41,409

T44. Brittany Altomare, $33,209

T44. Matilda Castren, $33,209

T44. Mao Saigo, $33,209

T44. Pia Babnik, $33,209

T44. So Mi Lee, $33,209

T49. Saki Baba (a), $0

T49. Bailey Shoemaker (a), $0

T51. Linnea Johansson, $24,103

T51. Marina Alex, $24,103

T51. Lauren Hartlage, $24,103

T51. Isi Gabsa, $24,103

T51. Caroline Masson, $24,103

T51. In-Kyung Kim, $24,103

T51. Angel Yin, $24,103

T58. Yealimi Noh, $21,734

T58. Na Rin An, $21,734

T60. Allison Emrey, $21,219

T60. Sofia Garcia, $21,219

T60. Amy Olson, $21,219

T63. Tiffany Chan, $20,498

T63. Grace Kim, $20,498

T63. Danielle Kang, $20,498

T63. Jessica Korda, $20,498

67. Annie Park, $19,983

68. Bianca Pagdanganan, $19,777

69. Yuna Takagi, $19,571

70. Maude-Aimee LeBlanc, $19,369