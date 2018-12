Hero purse payout: From first to last, everyone gets paid!

Jon Rahm won the Hero World Challenge and with it, $1 million. Everyone in the 18-man field earned a check. Here's how the purse was paid out at Albany.

1. Jon Rahm -20 $1,000,000 2. Tony Finau -16 $400,000 3. Justin Rose -15 $250,000 4. Henrik Stenson -14 $175,000 T5. Patrick Cantlay -13 $147,500 T5. Rickie Fowler -13 $147,500 7. Dustin Johnson -12 $140,000 T8. Alexander Noren -11 $126,667 T8. Xander Schauffele -11 $126,667 T8. Gary Woodland -11 $126,667 11. Patrick Reed -10 $115,000 T12. Bryson DeChambeau -8 $109,000 T12. Justin Thomas -8 $109,000 T12. Bubba Watson -8 $109,000 15. Keegan Bradley -6 $107,000 16. Jason Day -5 $106,000 17. Tiger Woods -1 $105,000 18. Hideki Matsuyama E $100,000