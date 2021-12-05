Hero World Challenge payout: Viktor Hovland's win comes with $1 million

Here is what Hero World Challenge winner Viktor Hovland and the rest of the field in the Bahamas collected Sunday:

  • 1. Viktor Hovland, $1,000,000
  • 2. Scottie Scheffler, $375,000
  • 3. Sam Burns, $187,500
  • 3. Patrick Reed, $187,500
  • 5. Justin Thomas, $127,500
  • 5. Collin Morikawa, $127,500
  • 7. Tony Finau, $114,000
  • 7. Daniel Berger, $114,000
  • 9. Justin Rose, $110,333
  • 9. Tyrrell Hatton, $110,333
  • 9. Brooks Koepka, $110,333
  • 12. Xander Schauffele, $107,500
  • 12. Matt Fitzpatrick, $107,500
  • 14. Abraham Ancer, $105,000
  • 14. Harrris English, $105,000
  • 14. Bryson DeChambeau, $105,000
  • 17. Webb Simpson, $103,000
  • 18. Rory McIlroy, $102,000
  • 19. Henrik Stenson, $101,000
  • 20. Jordan Spieth, $100,000

