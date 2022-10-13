×

Hideki Matsuyama treats Prez Cup teammates to 'amazing' Japanese dinner ahead of Zozo

Getty Images

Wednesday before Japan's Zozo Championship, Hideki Matsuyama gave his Presidents Cup teammates a taste of home.

Every member of the International squad except for Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith is teeing it up across the Pacific this week. And Hideki Matsuyama, the lone Japanese player from this year's Presidents Cup, made sure his teammates didn't leave his homeland without visiting a local joint. 

"It was awesome," South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout said after an opening 2-under 68. "Hideki took us to a local place, the food was great. All our international Presidents Cup team guys were there. Yeah, we had great fun, the food was really good."

Full-field scores from the Zozo Championship

"Hideki treated us well," Chilean Mito Pereira said. "We went to a Japanese barbecue. All of our guys were just really happy. I mean, food was amazing. So, thanks, Hideki." 

Though the Internationals fell to Team USA at Quail Hollow last month, it was an all-time experience for the International team. 

"We had a great week," Bezuidenhout said. "Everybody on the team was phenomenal. We had a great captain, great vice-captain. Yeah, it was a memorable week for everyone."

And a few weeks later, in Japan, the team continued to make more memories together. 

More articles like this
Golf Central

Kisner brushes off Prez Cup hate mail sent to him

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Kevin Kisner notched only a half-point for the U.S. at Quail Hollow and some personally gave him a piece of their minds.
Golf Central

Tom Kim has good & bad memories of Prez Cup

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Tom Kim has rewatched his Presidents Cup heroics numerous times, but the moment also triggers a not-so-great memory as well.
Golf Central

DL3 reveals superstitious events before Cup win

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Speaking on Fred Couples’ show, U.S. captain Davis Love III revealed two superstitions that may or may not have helped Americans avoid a disastrous collapse.