KAWAGOE, Japan – Officials raced to complete Round 2 at the Olympic men’s golf competition early Saturday as the field scrambled to get back on schedule following numerous weather delays.

Hideki Matsuyama was one of 16 players to complete their second round early Saturday with a par at the last hole for a 7-under 64 and a spot in the day’s final group alongside leader Xander Schauffele and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz. Matsuyama is alone in third place at 9 under par and two shots behind Schauffele.

Full-field scores from the Olympic Men’s Competition

“My feeling is not that great, but I am coming into the weekend with good condition. So I would like to do my best,” Matsuyama said.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout also had to complete his second round following a bizarre finish on Friday. The South African was about to hit his 4-foot putt for bogey at No. 18 when the weather-warning horn sounded. Because it was a suspension caused by dangerous weather he wasn’t allowed to complete his round and returned Saturday to putt out.

The third round is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. (local), 8:30 p.m. Friday (ET), with groups of three going off the first and 10th tees.