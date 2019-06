Brandt Snedeker found himself looking up the leaderboard after the opening round of the RBC Canadian Open, but caught fire Friday to vault up into the early lead. Here are some highlights from his second-round 60.

Snedeker becomes just the fourth player in PGA Tour history to shoot multiple rounds of 60 or lower, joining Phil Mickelson (3), Jim Furyk (2) and Zach Johnson (2).