A day after Brooks Koepka fired a 7-under 63 to take the lead in the PGA Championship, Dustin Johnson got off to a hot start Friday at Bethpage Black.

Johnson started on the tougher side, beginning his second round on the difficult par-4 10th hole. He bogeyed the hole, but then caught fire. Johnson birdied five of his next seven holes.

After making a 4-footer at the par-4 11th, Johnson hit a nice wedge out of the rough at the par-5 13th hole and made the 5-footer for birdie.

Two holes later, Johnson made a 10-footer at the par-4 15th and then followed with another birdie from that range on the par-4 16th.

"Dustin Johnson is the hottest man on the golf course right now."

Johnson then made it three straight birdies with a 27-foot make on the par-3 17th hole, which moved him to 5 under and just two shots back of Koepka.